Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘super volcano’ at Yellowstone National Park in America erupted dramatically, prompting tourists to run for cover.

The ‘localized hypothermal explosion’ happened near the Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basi shortly after 10.15am on Tuesday (23 July), according to the National Park Service (NPS). Yellowstone National Park is a wilderness recreation area on top of a volcanic hot spot. Mostly in Wyoming, the park spreads into parts of Montana and Idaho too.

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, showed the volcano exploding with material bursting into the sky higher than the frame of the clip and white dust spreading around it. A woman could be heard yelling in the video: “S*** run, run, run, run, run”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tourists walking away on a wooden boardwalk could be seen quickly turning their heads to look back and then start to run away from the explosion. The NPS said “no injuries were reported and the extent of damage is unknown at this time” and “park staff and staff from USGS will monitor conditions and reopen the area once deemed safe.”

The NPS added that Biscuit Basin, including its boardwalks and parking lot, “are temporarily closed for safety reasons” and “today’s explosion does not reflect a change in the volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity”.

Data did not show changes in the Yellowstone region environment. Yellowstone geologists are investigating the eruption.