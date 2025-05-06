MSC Virtuosa: Man arrested for murder after cruise ship death
The incident happened shortly after the MSC Virtuosa left Southampton. The ship turned around and a 57-year-old man from Exeter was nabbed by police when it reached the docks in Hampshire again on Monday morning.
The 60-year-old victim has not been identified, but the Sun has reported that there was an “altercation” on board at about 8.30pm on Saturday. As the ship was still in British waters it will be investigated by Hampshire police.
Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly, the senior investigating officer, said: “We want to reassure you that this appears to be an isolated incident on-board, and we want to thank the crew for their co-operation and assistance with our enquiries.
“If anyone who was on-board has information that could assist, please contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101 with reference 44250193676.”
