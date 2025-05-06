MSC Virtuosa: Man arrested for murder after cruise ship death

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a cruise ship death.

The incident happened shortly after the MSC Virtuosa left Southampton. The ship turned around and a 57-year-old man from Exeter was nabbed by police when it reached the docks in Hampshire again on Monday morning.

The 60-year-old victim has not been identified, but the Sun has reported that there was an “altercation” on board at about 8.30pm on Saturday. As the ship was still in British waters it will be investigated by Hampshire police.

The Maltese-flag MSC Virtuosa became the largest cruise ship yet to visit Lerwick Harbour when it arrived in the Shetland port on Monday on a maiden visit. Picture: Dave DonaldsonThe Maltese-flag MSC Virtuosa became the largest cruise ship yet to visit Lerwick Harbour when it arrived in the Shetland port on Monday on a maiden visit. Picture: Dave Donaldson
Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly, the senior investigating officer, said: “We want to reassure you that this appears to be an isolated incident on-board, and we want to thank the crew for their co-operation and assistance with our enquiries.

“If anyone who was on-board has information that could assist, please contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101 with reference 44250193676.”

MSC Virtuosa sails to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and Norway with prices of up to £2,000 per person.

