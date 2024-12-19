A Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger has died after being detained on board for “drunkenly attacking crew members”.

Michael Virgil, 35, started upsetting fellow passengers on the cruise leaving Los Angeles and crew members by threatening them, trying to kick down a door, and going on a profanity-laced rant, according to a Fox 11 report. Passengers started noticing his behaviour an hour outside the port of San Pedro in Los Angeles.

One passenger, Christifer Mikhail, was on board the Navigator of the Seas with his wife to celebrate their birthdays with family and friends when the passenger in question threatened them. Mikhail told Fox 11: “The gentleman that was drunk said he was going to kill us. He started chasing us down the hallway.”

Video footage, obtained by the outlet, captured Virgil trying to kick down a door in one of the ship’s hallways. The disruptive passenger kicked one crew member in the face and punched another, the New York Post reported.

At some point, cruise security placed the man in custody with the help of zip ties, pepper spray, and handcuffs. Within an hour of being placed into custody of cruise security, he died.

His family told the outlet that he had been injected with a sedative. The cause of his death is not immediately clear and is under investigation.

Virgil left behind his fiancé and his seven-year-old son, both of whom were on the cruise, Fox 11 reported. The cruise line confirmed Virgil’s death to Fox 11.

In a statement to The Independent, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing: “We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests. We offered support to the family and are working with authorities on their investigation.”