Ruby Princess cruise: Desperate search launched for tourist, 72, feared dead after falling from luxury ship
The 72-year-old American tourist believed to have fallen overboard from the Ruby Princess cruise ship. The man is feared dead after he disappeared during the ship's five-day voyage around Mexico that began on November 27.
It is believed the US citizen, who has not been named, was travelling alone on the cruise. The search was launched when the Ruby Princess docked in San Francisco just before 7am on Monday (2 December) and the crew realized he was missing, the New York Post reported.
A spokesperson from the cruise ship said: “Princess worked throughout the day with local authorities. CCTV footage has also been extensively reviewed and the ship was searched thoroughly several times without success.
“Having ruled out other possibilities, this is being treated as a man overboard incident.” Princess Cruises added: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the guest who was travelling alone.”. US Customs and Border Protection have taken over the investigation, with the United States Coast Guard sending a plane to search for the missing person off the coast of Monterey, California.
A spokesperson for the California coastguard added: “What information we have to go off kind of does make it a little more difficult. Searching a wide area of the ocean takes a lot of time, and a lot goes into that.”