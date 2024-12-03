Travel Tuesday is here which means there are plenty of deals to grab on flights and holidays. .

Travel Tuesday always falls the day after Cyber Monday and it’s a day of travel-only offers and savings offered by hotel companies, airlines, travel agents and more. Online booking platform Hopper is credited with coining the term in 2017 after finding that the Tuesday following Thanksgiving was a profitable time to book flights.

According to McKinsey & Company, travel companies have taken note, with search interest for “Travel Tuesday” up over 500 per cent from 2021 to 2023. Data from the travel marketing platform Sojern indicates that in 2023, hotel, cruise, and airline bookings by US travellers on Travel Tuesday saw “notable increases”, compared with the two weeks before and the two weeks after.

Listed below are the best deals on holidays and flights that are currently live.

Booking.com

Avid travellers can save up to 35 per cent on selected hotel reservations and accommodation with Booking.com’s sale offerings until 4 December. The cost-saving stays can be booked for dates between now and 31 December 2025, whether a long weekend away or a week of relaxing beside the beach. Top destinations include Istanbul, Dubai and Rome, which are serving up some of the best accommodation deals.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has discounted select cruises to as little as £79 per person per night for Travel Tuesday, such as journeys around the Caribbean, Canada and Miami. In other deals, there is also 80 per cent off a second person joining you on your holiday, plus a bar tab up to £230 up for grabs until 4 December.

Expedia

Members of Expedia can sign in to save 30 per cent or more on selected hotels from New York to Dubai when they book before 4 December in the holiday provider’s biggest travel sale of the year. Holidays with nights in spacious suites and elegant apartments are bookable for travel until 15 December 2025 as part of the Travel Tuesday deal.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)

The airline is offering round-trip flights to Europe for as low as £314. This promotion will apply until 3 December 2024 on travel between 13 January 2024 and 30 April 2025.

Lastminute.com

Lastminute.com has unveiled an impressive array of exclusive discounts on travel packages, flights, and accommodations, with trips starting as low as £80 per person. These offers are available for a limited time only, with some, like the standout 2-night Budapest package starting from £85 per person, ending tomorrow, December 4th. The Budapest package, for example, includes a stay at the 4-star Gold Hotel in the city’s historic 1st district, offering easy access to top attractions, and even a late checkout.

Butlins

Butlins is offering an extra 10 per cent off 2025 getaways with prices from as little as £21 per person. The offers end tonight (Tuesday 3 December). The discount will be applied to all bookings on 2025 breaks made between November 18 to December 3 - though we’d be quick, as popular getaways are expected to sell out fast.

Ryanair has launched its sale today (Tuesday 3 December) and it will last for 24 hours. Flights will be available from just £19.99 for travel through January until 16 February.