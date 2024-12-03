Ryanair has launched a sale for Travel Tuesday with flights available from just £19.99.

Ryanair has launched the sale today (Tuesday 3 December) and it will last for 24 hours. Flights will be available from just £19.99 for travel through January until 16 February.

This limited time sale, ending at midnight tonight offers discounts on an array of destinations with something for everyone across Ryanair’s industry leading network of over 235 destinations, including winter sun hotspots, city break destinations and more.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:“We’ve just launched an incredible 24hr Travel Tuesday sale with flights from just £19.99. Ryanair’s industry leading network of 235+ destinations have something for everyone.

“For travel throughout January until mid-February, now’s the time to book in a trip to kick off the new year. Ryanair’s Travel Tuesday sale is available to book now on ryanair.com until midnight tonight (3 Dec).”

There are discounts on flights to stunning destinations including Lanzarote which is a must-visit winter hotspot with an array of popular hotspots including Puerto Del Carmen, Costa Teguise and Playa Blanca. Visit Timanfaya National Park or enjoy activities in Playa de Papagayo – an untouched beach with crystal clear waters – perfect for snorkelling, diving or just soaking up the sun with family and friends this winter.

Another destination you can opt for is Prague which has a stunning blend of history, architecture, and culture, boasting a fairy-tale skyline highlighted by the iconic Charles Bridge and the majestic Prague Castle. The city's charming cobblestone streets are lined with vibrant cafes, art galleries, and shops, making it a perfect destination for exploration.

Or you can get discounted flights to Marrakesh - a destination with plenty of opportunities to relax, take in the souks of Marrakesh's old Medina. You can visit the Bahia Palace, Koutobia Mosque, take a stroll through the impressive Jardin Majorelle (Yves Saint Laurent’s Mansion), indulge in traditional Moroccan cuisine or enjoy a trip to the Atlas Mountains followed by a camel ride in the nearby desert. The choice is yours.