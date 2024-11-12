A cruise ship is offering a four-year voyage around 140 countries for those who are wanting to “escape” politics.

Villa Vie Residences has unveiled its "Skip Forward" package aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey ship, allowing passengers to sail away until the 2028 US election. A Villa Vie Residences spokesman said the journey offers travellers the chance to "escape traffic jams, politics, and the monotony of city life," promising visits to 140 countries across all seven continents.

The luxury voyage comes with a substantial price tag, starting at £255,999 for single-occupancy rooms. Double-occupancy accommodation begins at £319,998 for the full four-year journey.

Passengers can enjoy comprehensive amenities including all-inclusive food and drinks, access to a fitness centre and spa facilities. For those seeking shorter escapes, Villa Vie Residences offers several alternative packages.

A cruise ship is offering a four-year voyage around 140 countries for those who are wanting to “escape” politics. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The "Mid-Term Selection" package runs until the 2026 US midterm elections, priced at £150,399 for single occupancy and £187,998 for double occupancy. A one-year "Escape from Reality" option starts at £79,999, which the three-year "Everywhere but Home" package begins at £207,999.

Each package maintains the same all-inclusive benefits and access to the ship's full range of facilities. These flexible options allow passengers to choose their preferred duration of maritime escape.

Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson told FOX Business that the package is perfect for Americans seeking to escape. He said: "Although the campaign was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who said they’d leave the country if XYZ wins the election. We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics."

The company's head of sales, Anne Alms, said: "Villa Vie offers a unique one-of-a-kind way [to] see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port. Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons."

The 642-foot long vessel that will ferry those willing to pay such a price, meanwhile, has already set sail. It embarked on a planned three-and-a-half year trip this past September.

The voyage began after the cruise ship reportedly ran into mechanical and certification issues in months before, leaving it moored in Belfast for four months. Currently, the boat is sailing along the South America East Coast, with its next stop being Barbados.