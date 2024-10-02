Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A luxury cruise ship stranded in Belfast for four months was forced to return to the UK port hours after it finally set sail.

Villa Vie Residences chief executive Mike Petterson said the US liner still had to complete administrative paperwork before it could finally depart on its three-year round-the-world cruise. The Villa Vie Odyssey was scheduled to leave Belfast in May but its departure was delayed as it needed repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky News reports that it understands the ship remains in the Belfast Lough and will not come in to port this evening (Tuesday 2 October). "We still have some administrative paperwork to be finished before leaving the Belfast area," Mr Petterson said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stranded passengers have not been staying on the ship during the four-month delay and have instead stayed in hotels and short-term rental properties in Belfast. One couple even became engaged while waiting for the cruise to begin.

A luxury cruise ship stranded in Belfast for four months was forced to return to the UK port hours after it finally set sail. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, got to know each other as they walked to and back from the ship in the past few months. After a proposal under a supermoon, they said they have found their soulmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Garrison, 75, who said he will be on board for at least three and a half years, said he arrived in Belfast for what he thought was three days in August and ended up there for six weeks. As news broke that the ship was ready to depart, he said: “I like Belfast a lot actually, I would stay here and enjoy myself except I’m leaving on a ship.

“I am so happy to be sailing away, I’m ready to go. We stop briefly in Brest, France, and then we go to Spain, we go to Portugal, and we head across the ocean to go to the Bahamas, where we stay for a while in the Bahamas.” The cruise ship s now expected to depart on Wednesday afternoon (3 October), according to the latest update on the Belfast Harbour website.