A luxury cruise ship has finally set sail from a Belfast dock after unexpectedly spending four months in the city ahead of a three-year voyage.

Passengers cheered, applauded and hugged the liner’s chief when he confirmed on Monday night (30 September) that they were ready for departure. The residents of the Villa Vie Odyssey waved goodbye to the Northern Ireland city they had become so familiar with, bringing souvenirs and memories with them.

One man, who carried a self-assembled model of the Titanic on board on Monday, said he enjoyed Belfast but was ready for the rest of the cruise. The luxury liner became stranded due to unexpected repair works in May, forcing passengers to become familiar with the sights Belfast and Northern Ireland has to offer.

One couple even became engaged while waiting for the cruise to begin. Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, got to know each other as they walked to and back from the ship in the past few months.

A luxury cruise ship has finally set sail from a Belfast dock after unexpectedly spending four months in the city ahead of a three-year voyage. (Photo: Getty Images)

After a proposal under a supermoon, they said they have found their soulmates. After last-minute paperwork delays, there were scenes of joy in the cruise terminal when it was confirmed that the ship was on its way to collect passengers.

Andy Garrison, 75, who said he will be on board for at least three and a half years, said he arrived in Belfast for what he thought was three days in August and ended up there for six weeks. He said: “I like Belfast a lot actually, I would stay here and enjoy myself except I’m leaving on a ship”.

“I am so happy to be sailing away, I’m ready to go. We stop briefly in Brest, France, and then we go to Spain, we go to Portugal, and we head across the ocean to go to the Bahamas, where we stay for a while in the Bahamas.”

Speaking to reporters at the cruise terminal, chief executive of Villa Vie Residences Mike Petterson said he was “a little stressed” as efforts were made to clear “a few last-minute things”. He added: “It’s administrative paperwork. We needed the right person to press the button, at the end of the day. It’s been done and we’re putting the vessel in motion right now.

“The harbour master has been in direct contact with the MD. We’ve been expecting this outcome for hours.” He said departure was due just before midnight, when the terminal was due to close.