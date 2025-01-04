Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad has died after falling ill with norovirus on a cruise ship holiday - and 100 more passengers have also fallen ill from the horror outbreak.

Alan Forster, 77, died from a suspected kidney failure after coming down with the gastric illness. The dad-of-two and his wife Dianna, from Devon, were two weeks into their month-long trip aboard the P&O Arcadia Cruise when he began to experience diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

When the ship, which had originally set off from Southampton, reached the Port of Saint John, Canada, Alan was transferred to hospital, where he tragically passed in September last year. The retired teacher was one of 100 passengers to contract the illness, The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has since confirmed.

Many were forced to quarantine in their cabins. Dianna, 79, who had been married to Alan for 54 years, said: "Alan was the most loving husband and dad. We were looking forward to many more years together but that's been taken away in the cruellest of ways.

"We couldn't wait to board the Arcadia and start our holiday. We'd been on 47 cruises before and had planned more for the future. It's less than two months since we lost him and every day since then has been filled with grief and pain."

The heartbroken mum added that she was holding herself responsible for Alan's death, saying: "I still can't - and don't want to - accept my beloved husband is gone. It was me who wanted to go on the cruise.

"I blame myself. If it wasn't for me, he'd still be here."

Dianna added that her husband did not receive adequate care on board the ship - and staff only started to worry when he collapsed in his room. They eventually transported him to the ship's medical bay, where he was placed on a drip.

She said: "It took many long and traumatic days of being quarantined in our room for the nurses to come and see Alan, and even then they didn't do anything outside of lifting him back into bed. I tried to raise the alarm several times but I was shouted at and told to get back into my room.

Alan leaves behind Dianna, his two children, John and Iain, and his four grandchildren. His sons, both 47, have now instructed lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate.

Jatinder Paul, the expert international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Alan's loved ones, told DevonLive: "What we’ve heard from Dianna about an outbreak on the cruise ship and how Alan deteriorated so quickly is deeply concerning. "While there’s nothing that can change what happened, we’re now investigating and are determined to get Dianna, John and Iain the answers they deserve."

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises said: ''We were sorry to receive a legal letter informing us of the death of Mr Forster and making a claim for compensation. We will investigate the matters alleged and respond as appropriate once the investigation has been completed.'