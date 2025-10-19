A celebratory family holiday turned to disaster when mum fell in and died during the luxury trip - her relatives now want answers.

A British mum - described as "the heart and soul" of her family - died while on a celebratory family holiday, amid concerns over "unhygienic" conditions at the five-star resort. Elena Walsh was staying at the Riu Cabo Verde in Sal to mark her husband Patrick's 60th, as well as the engagement of their son, Sean, when she fell seriously ill.

A week into the £5,000 trip, 64-year-old Elena started suffering sickness and diarrhoea, as well as heavy sweats. Just two days later, the part-time nurse died.

Now, heartbroken husband Patrick has started legal action after revealing the family's concerns over hygiene standards at the hotel during their 12-night stay in August. He claims food was often served lukewarm and had not been cooked properly, while the care Elena received was chaotic in the run up to her death.

He also said people would also stand in the pool bar all day without leaving to go to the toilet and he noticed the water "changing colour".

Patrick, of Kings Heath, Birmingham, has now instructed medical negligence lawyers to investigate the care his wife of nearly 40 years received. Patrick, a retired plant operator, said: "Elena was the heart and soul of our family. She was caring, compassionate, and always put others first. Elena was a wonderful wife, mum, and friend. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Elena Walsh with her husband, Patrick, and their son, Sean | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

"In the nearly 40 years we’d been together, I’d never seen Elena so poorly. By the Saturday morning, she was so weak that she had to be helped into a wheelchair to be taken from our room and into a taxi to go to the nearby clinic.

"The care she received felt chaotic and we felt like we were in the dark around what was happening despite asking for updates. After hours of trying to treat her, they suddenly told us Elena’s organs were failing and there was nothing they could do for her."

He said the ordeal had "devastated" the family, adding: "It has absolutely broken us as a family and one of the hardest things to try to come to terms with is the sudden and distressing way in which we lost her while we were supposed to be enjoying a family holiday, which was celebrating my 60th birthday and my son getting engaged.

"I’m not sure we’ll ever get over what happened to Elena, but we have so many concerns about what caused her death. We were really worried about the hygiene at the hotel – the food was often lukewarm, the cheese on the pizza was not melted properly and seemed undercooked.

"On one night my son mentioned that the chicken tasted funny, so he stopped eating it. I found at times the food in the hotel was being rushed out to be served when it hadn't been cooked properly and we noticed people standing in the pool bar all day, without leaving to go to the toilet, with the water changing colour.

"The least we feel we deserve is answers, not just for our family but if Elena did fall ill and die because of the hygiene conditions at the hotel, we can then help try and prevent other families from going through the same horrific ordeal we have endured."

Patrick said he also fell ill on the trip, which they took with 29-year-old Sean and his fiancée, Gemma Kentish, 26. They travelled to Cape Verde on August 1 and Elena began feeling unwell on the afternoon of August 8. After her condition worsened overnight, Elena was assessed by a nurse in her room the following morning before being taken to a clinic by taxi and later transferred to hospital.

However, her condition continued to deteriorate, and she died just after 6.30am on August 10.

Jatinder Paul, the specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Patrick, said: "Elena’s loved ones are devastated by her death and the sudden circumstances surrounding it. Understandably, they have a number of questions about how she contracted her illness and the care she received in Cape Verde. While nothing can make up for their loss we’re determined to at least help establish the answers they deserve."

The law firm is representing more than 1,500 UK holidaymakers to Cape Verde who have fallen ill over the last three years, including more than 200 at the Riu Cabo Verde. Jatinder added: "We continue to hear too many concerning reports of people falling ill at all-inclusive resorts across Cape Verde, including the Riu Cabo Verde. It beggars belief that so many holidaymakers fall seriously ill at this hotel year-on-year."

An inquest into Elena’s death is expected to be held at a later date.

The Riu Cabo Verde was approached for comment.