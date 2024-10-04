Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Posters telling tourists to “f*** off” have appeared in the Scottish Highlands due to the hotspot being overwhelmed by the amount of visitors.

Residents along the North Coast 500 route are make their feelings known and say their lives are being disrupted by an influx of tourists eager to get the perfect travel picture for Instagram. They say campervans are parking in laybys or even outside homes and beauty spots also being blighted by toilet waste and litter.

Residents have now set up a Facebook page called NC500 The Dirty Truth allowing locals to highlight examples of irresponsible tourism. Robin Pettigrew, who stays in the village of Lochcarron, told The I: "It’s a disgrace. People stop to take photos then they’re on to the next place so quickly. There are spots on the route that go big on social media, and then they become overrun.

"I’ve already seen posters in people’s windows that say, ‘Tourists F-off’. I’ve seen stickers on road signs saying, ‘NC500, no thanks’. We take down any posts that promote vigilante action, we don’t want any violence. But it’s getting fractious – there is anger from local residents that’s building."

The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye have also been impacted by tourists with the number of people visiting between April and September rising by 50,000 to 500,000. Carol Henderson, who has lived in Scotland all her life, posted on the Facebook group: “We are horrified by the whole NC500 situation and sympathise with the locals who must be sick to the back teeth of the behaviour of the minority who think they are entitled to do whatever they like. Whatever the solution is it can’t come soon enough.”

Another user posted a bin overflowing on the NC500 route. He wrote: “This lay-by on the NC500 is on park4night and now has an overflowing bin with bin bags left around it. The smell is really unpleasant. I guess the mess is the consequence of promoting a route that does not have the infrastructure to cope with the large number of visitors.”

A VisitScotland spokesperson said: . “For several years now, our strategy has been on growing the value of tourism rather than volume of our visitors. We believe visitor want to ‘do the right thing’ and with the right information and investment in visitor facilities, we can achieve a more balanced form of tourism."