More anti-tourism protests are being planned for this autumn in Spain with one demonstration confirmed in the Canary Islands, a destination popular with UK holidaymakers.

The “Less tourism, more life” platform on the island of Mallorca issued a warning on Friday (27 September) that the impacts of mass tourism which include access to housing, job insecurity and overcrowding cannot continue to be denied. They also announced that they have begun working on promoting protests and actions throughout autumn.

In a press release to mark World Tourism Day on September 27, they said: “It’s a day on which we hear speeches that deny, minimise or actively ignore the denunciation of the social, environmental and climatic impacts that affect the territories.” They highlighted, as part of their inter-island campaign in the Balearic Islands, that a “Let’s change course” demonstration has been called in Ibiza, to follow the protests in Mallorca and Menorca.

Meanwhile citizens in the Canary Islands are gearing up for a new demonstration to demand a change in the region’s economic and tourism models that will take place on the streets of key tourist areas on 20 October. Protest locations have been confirmed in several key areas including the Metropolis Commercial Centre in Playa Las Americas, Tenerife, Maspalomas in Gran Canaria, and Corralejo in Fuerteventura.

Organisers have purposely selected these tourist hubs to highlight the social challenges associated with tourism, such as precarious working conditions, environmental degradation, and unchecked construction. Citizens of the Spanish Archipelago have been urged to take to the streets like they did in April, when as many as 120,000 protested in the capital.

The release says: “We are flooding the streets once again, this time, in the tourist south of Tenerife. Five months have passed since the historic demonstrations of April 20, and political parties and institutions, far from addressing social demands or showing any sign of understanding the grave problem we face, continue to advocate for a predatory tourism model.” The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 12pm from the Metrópolis Centre, Las Américas. Tenerife.