Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anti-tourism activists across Spain have put up fake beach closure signs to put off holidaymakers from visiting.

The Caterva protest group put up red tape and 'Beach Closed' signs at several coves in Manacor, eastern Mallorca on Saturday (24 August) to stop tourists from lounging. The group said on social media that they blocked off the coves as it is time to “change course and prioritise life”.

The group hung the fake closure signs at several coves in the area,including the secluded white-sand cove Cala Varques and a 'hidden' cove good for snorkelling and diving called Cala Petita. The group wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “New action by Caterva in Manacor. We closed coves for residents' use and rest. Let's change course and prioritise life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anti-tourism activists across Spain have put up fake beach closure signs to put off holidaymakers from visiting. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added: “We believe the tourist is part of the machinery and has responsibility for the situation we suffer. But the main people responsible are those who own the hotel chains and construction companies and real estate firms. They're the ones we should be pointing our fingers at.”

In a separate action, nearly 850 miles away, residents in the municipality of Cangas do Morrazo, Galicia caused traffic chaos by walking back and forth across its zebra crossings in a half-hour demonstration to prevent visitors from reaching the coast. They carried out the demo on Saturday to complain about the level of saturation at the municipality's 38 beaches and the fact visitors park outside designated areas and cause more problems.

Some tourists are said to have given up trying to reach the coast and turned round. Mercedes Villar, president of a local neighbourhood association, said: “This is not tourism-phobia, it's the right of residents to live in peace and it's about protecting our security and physical integrity.”