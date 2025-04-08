Norwegian Cruise Line: Popular cruise company cancels voyages for next summer season after selling fan-favourite ships
In a letter sent out to anyone who had booked a trip through Norwegian, the cruise line wrote: “We're writing to you today with the news that one of our renowned ships from the acclaimed Sun-class series, Norwegian Sky, will leave Norwegian Cruise Line's award-winning fleet to embark toward new horizons.” The cruise company was quick to clarify that the Norwegian Sky's sale might impact anyone with plans to board the ship in the near future.
It said: “Cordelia Cruises, India's leading premium cruise line, has agreed to a long-term charter of Norwegian Sky beginning September 30, 2026, in Dubai, UAE. While we are excited for her new chapter, it does mean, sadly, that to accommodate her timely arrival in Dubai, UAE on September 30, 2026, all Norwegian Sky sailings embarking on or after August 20, 2026, will be cancelled”.
Shortly after Norwegian announced the sale of the Norwegian Sky, the cruise line went on to similarly announce the sale of its fellow Sun-class vessel, the Norwegian Sun. Any guests whose cruises have been cancelled as a result of the sale will be refunded their fare within 30 days.
As a further gesture of good will, these guests will also receive a 10% discount on the next cruise they book through Norwegian, in the form of Future Cruise Credit (redeemable from April 15, 2025 to December 31, 2026). Norwegian Cruise Line has become a popular cruise company. With cruises offered in every corner of the globe and a total of 19 ships making up its fleet, Norwegian is highly favourable among millions of vacationers worldwide.
