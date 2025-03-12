Gunshots have been heard at Chicago O’Hare Airport leaving two people injured according to latest reports.

Police are responding to a reported shooting at Terminal 2 of the airport. According to Chicago Scanner, the incident began as a fight between two people near Door 2A, with the shooting occurring near Door 2C.

One person was reportedly shot and several bullet casings were found at the scene. Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the incident.

According to the Chicago Police Department and scanner reports, officers discovered over 35 shell casings from an AK-47 at the scene. The shooter, described as a male wearing all black, fled the area following the attack.

According to FuneralEstate blog two people are injured and the exact condition of the two victims remains unknown at this time. It has not been confirmed how many people have been injured. Law enforcement agencies, including airport security and the Chicago Police Department, continue to investigate the situation.

As authorities work to determine the motive behind the shooting and locate the suspect, travellers at O’Hare are urged to remain vigilant. Additional security measures may be implemented in response to the incident.