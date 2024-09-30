Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oktoberfest, the world's largest Volksfest, will be wrapping up this weekend but there are still plenty of events that you can go to celebrate the festival.

Oktoberfest is a large-scale German festival that takes place in Munich, Bavaria, and is known for its beer, food, and cultural events. Itis held annually in Munich, Germany, from mid- or late-September to the first Sunday in October.

The festival takes place at Theresienwiese, a 100-acre open space in the Ludwigsvorstadt-Isarvorstadt district. Oktoberfest is a celebration of German culture, featuring beer, food, music, and dance. The festival also includes a travelling carnival with games, rides, and haunted houses.

Oktoberfest originated in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria. The festival has evolved over time, from a simple wedding celebration to the world's largest folk festival.

The 2024 Oktoberfest will take place from Saturday, September 21st–Sunday October 6th. You don’t have to travel to Germany to enjoy the celebrations as there are plenty of events here in the UK that are being held in the biggest cities. Celebrations will be carried on past 6 October and listed below are the events that you can attend.

Manchester

Join the revelry at the Manchester Oktoberfest from the 10th to the 12th October 2024, where you can enjoy delicious German food, live music, and plenty of beer. If you’re looking for a more intimate setting, head to the Manchester Bierkeller for traditional German cuisine and a lively atmosphere.

London

One of the highlights of Oktoberfest in the capital is the London Oktoberfest taking place from the 17th and 19th as well as the 25th and 26th October 2024. This iconic event features a large beer hall, live music and plenty of authentic German food.For a more unique experience, Oktoberfest at Between the Bridges, from the 27th September to the 12th October 2024, offers a picturesque setting along the River Thames, complete with delicious food and a relaxed atmosphere. If you’re looking for a more lively atmosphere, The Official Camden Oktoberfest, from the 28th September to the 26th October 2024, is the place to be, with its bustling market, live bands, and plenty of beer.

Edinburgh

Edinburgh Oktoberfest is a fantastic opportunity to experience the Bavarian spirit in the capital of Scotland. Taking place from the 3rd to the 6th October 2024 at the West Princes Street Gardens, this lively, annual festival features traditional music, delicious food and plenty of beer to go around, it’s a must-attend event for anyone looking for a fun-filled time. Another highlight of Oktoberfest season in the Scottish capital is the Oktoberfest at Brewhemia. This popular Old Town venue will be transforming into a Bavarian wonderland from the 21st September to the 5th October 2024, complete with authentic decorations and a wide selection of German beers.

Newcastle

Oktoberfest Newcastle is a vibrant celebration that brings the spirit of Bavaria to this bustling northern city. With tickets available from the 11th to the 12th, 18th to the 19th and 25th to the 26th October 2024, the centrepiece of Oktoberfest Newcastle is the huge, authentic 2000-capacity Bavarian-style beer hall.

Southampton

Oktoberfest Southampton is the perfect choice. Taking place on the 25th and 26th October 2024, the Beer Tent is the heart of the festival, offering a wide selection of German beers, traditional Bavarian cuisine and live Oompah band performances.

Birmingham

Digbeth Oktoberfest returns this year with celebrations taking place at the city’s oldest pub. The Old Crown will be hosting this year’s Oktoberfest celebrations. On Friday 11th and 18th October, they’ll be celebrating the event’s eighth year with live music from the Heavy Beat Brass Band, German street food and beer from the streets of Munich supplied by Paulaner.

Portsmouth

Oktoberfest, which takes place at Portsmouth Guildhall, has announced that it will be heading back to the city’s landmark venue later on this year. The popular event has sold out for the past four years and this time round is expected to be no different. The beer festival will be taking place on November, Saturday 2 with two sessions, the first one being between 12pm and 5pm and the second one being between 6pm and 11pm.