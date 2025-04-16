Pacha Ibiza: Former Spice Girl Melanie C amongst other artists to perform at iconic nightclub in holiday hotspot - full summer line-up
Grammy-nominated star Robin Schulz heads up the iconic Pure Pacha this summer on eight Saturdays from 10 May to 27 September 2025, and now his guests have been revealed. A multi-award-winning artist, Robin Schulz has earned many accolades across different countries, solidifying his reputation as one of the most influential electronic music producers of the modern era.
Guests can expect huge beats, uplifting melodies, and an unmatched level of showmanship as Schulz headlines a season of thrilling performances at one of Ibiza’s most iconic venues. For over 50 years, Pacha Ibiza has revolutionised club culture, seamlessly blending music, production, and entertainment to craft an atmosphere that cultivates a profound sense of belonging to the beloved Pacha Family.
Joining Robin Schulz throughout the summer is a stellar lineup of some of the most exciting names in electronic music. House music giants to global chart-toppers will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to each event which include Alec Monopoly, Alle Farben, Jodie Harsh, Love Leya, LOVRA, Melanie C, Menendez Brothers, MistaJam, Nancie, NERVO, Oliver Heldens, Shouse, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Topic and WaveWave.
Known for pushing the boundaries of conventional nightlife, the event blends the best of glamour, energy, and cutting-edge music. With an emphasis on VIP luxury, world-class production, and an unbeatable atmosphere, Pure Pacha delivers an experience like no other.
10 May
- Robin Schulz
- Oliver Heldens
- Mistajam
- Lovra
17 May
- Robin Schulz
- Melanie C
- The Menendez Brothers
- Wavewave
24 May
- Robin Schulz
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
- Nancie
- Alle Farben
31 May
- Robin Schulz
- NERVO
- Love Leya
- Wavewave
6 September
- Robin Schulz
- Icona Pop
- LOVRA
- Menendez Brothers
13 September
- Robin Schulz
- Alec Monopoly
- Jodie Harsh
- Love Leya
20 September
- Robin Schulz
- Jodie Harsh
- Topic
- Mistajam
27 September
- Robin Schulz
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
- Shouse
- Nancie
