Pacha Ibiza: Former Spice Girl Melanie C amongst other artists to perform at iconic nightclub in holiday hotspot - full summer line-up

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Former Spice Girl Melanie C, amongst other incredible artists, will be performing at the iconic club Pacha Ibiza this summer.

Grammy-nominated star Robin Schulz heads up the iconic Pure Pacha this summer on eight Saturdays from 10 May to 27 September 2025, and now his guests have been revealed. A multi-award-winning artist, Robin Schulz has earned many accolades across different countries, solidifying his reputation as one of the most influential electronic music producers of the modern era.

Guests can expect huge beats, uplifting melodies, and an unmatched level of showmanship as Schulz headlines a season of thrilling performances at one of Ibiza’s most iconic venues. For over 50 years, Pacha Ibiza has revolutionised club culture, seamlessly blending music, production, and entertainment to craft an atmosphere that cultivates a profound sense of belonging to the beloved Pacha Family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joining Robin Schulz throughout the summer is a stellar lineup of some of the most exciting names in electronic music. House music giants to global chart-toppers will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to each event which include Alec Monopoly, Alle Farben, Jodie Harsh, Love Leya, LOVRA, Melanie C, Menendez Brothers, MistaJam, Nancie, NERVO, Oliver Heldens, Shouse, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Topic and WaveWave.

Former Spice Girl Melanie C, amongst other incredible artists, will be performing at the iconic club Pacha Ibiza this summer. (Photo: JUKEBOX PR)Former Spice Girl Melanie C, amongst other incredible artists, will be performing at the iconic club Pacha Ibiza this summer. (Photo: JUKEBOX PR)
Former Spice Girl Melanie C, amongst other incredible artists, will be performing at the iconic club Pacha Ibiza this summer. (Photo: JUKEBOX PR) | JUKEBOX PR

Known for pushing the boundaries of conventional nightlife, the event blends the best of glamour, energy, and cutting-edge music. With an emphasis on VIP luxury, world-class production, and an unbeatable atmosphere, Pure Pacha delivers an experience like no other.

10 May

  • Robin Schulz
  • Oliver Heldens
  • Mistajam
  • Lovra

17 May

  • Robin Schulz
  • Melanie C
  • The Menendez Brothers
  • Wavewave

24 May

  • Robin Schulz
  • Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
  • Nancie
  • Alle Farben

31 May

  • Robin Schulz
  • NERVO
  • Love Leya
  • Wavewave

6 September

  • Robin Schulz
  • Icona Pop
  • LOVRA
  • Menendez Brothers

13 September

  • Robin Schulz
  • Alec Monopoly
  • Jodie Harsh
  • Love Leya

20 September

  • Robin Schulz
  • Jodie Harsh
  • Topic
  • Mistajam

27 September

  • Robin Schulz
  • Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
  • Shouse
  • Nancie
Related topics:MusicIbiza

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice