Former Spice Girl Melanie C, amongst other incredible artists, will be performing at the iconic club Pacha Ibiza this summer.

Grammy-nominated star Robin Schulz heads up the iconic Pure Pacha this summer on eight Saturdays from 10 May to 27 September 2025, and now his guests have been revealed. A multi-award-winning artist, Robin Schulz has earned many accolades across different countries, solidifying his reputation as one of the most influential electronic music producers of the modern era.

Guests can expect huge beats, uplifting melodies, and an unmatched level of showmanship as Schulz headlines a season of thrilling performances at one of Ibiza’s most iconic venues. For over 50 years, Pacha Ibiza has revolutionised club culture, seamlessly blending music, production, and entertainment to craft an atmosphere that cultivates a profound sense of belonging to the beloved Pacha Family.

Joining Robin Schulz throughout the summer is a stellar lineup of some of the most exciting names in electronic music. House music giants to global chart-toppers will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to each event which include Alec Monopoly, Alle Farben, Jodie Harsh, Love Leya, LOVRA, Melanie C, Menendez Brothers, MistaJam, Nancie, NERVO, Oliver Heldens, Shouse, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Topic and WaveWave.

Known for pushing the boundaries of conventional nightlife, the event blends the best of glamour, energy, and cutting-edge music. With an emphasis on VIP luxury, world-class production, and an unbeatable atmosphere, Pure Pacha delivers an experience like no other.

10 May

Robin Schulz

Oliver Heldens

Mistajam

Lovra

17 May

Robin Schulz

Melanie C

The Menendez Brothers

Wavewave

24 May

Robin Schulz

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Nancie

Alle Farben

31 May

Robin Schulz

NERVO

Love Leya

Wavewave

6 September

Robin Schulz

Icona Pop

LOVRA

Menendez Brothers

13 September

Robin Schulz

Alec Monopoly

Jodie Harsh

Love Leya

20 September

Robin Schulz

Jodie Harsh

Topic

Mistajam

27 September

Robin Schulz

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Shouse

Nancie