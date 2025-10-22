Holidaymakers are warned as new digital border controls will be launch at a popular Spanish airport next month.

From November 19 2025, Palma de Mallorca Airport will begin operating the European Union’s new Entry/Exit System (EES), a major digital upgrade to border control for non-EU visitors entering or leaving the Schengen Area. The change forms part of an EU-wide initiative designed to replace manual passport stamping with a modern, biometric system that records each traveller’s entry and exit electronically.

According to reports, Spain’s Ministry of the Interior has allocated around €83 million to install EES technology and border infrastructure at key international airports, including Palma. The system is being introduced across all Schengen external borders, with Palma among the first Spanish airports to go live ahead of full EU implementation scheduled for 10 April 2026.

The EES will apply to third-country nationals – meaning anyone from outside the EU or Schengen zone – who are travelling on a short-stay basis (up to 90 days within any 180-day period). This includes British citizens visiting Mallorca for holidays, property stays, or short business trips.

Holidaymakers are warned as new digital border controls will be launch at a popular Spanish airport next month. (Photo: Stanley Murphy-Johns/PA Wire) | Stanley Murphy-Johns/PA Wire

When the system launches, non-EU passengers arriving at Palma will have their passport details, facial image, and four fingerprints recorded the first time they enter the Schengen Area. These details are securely stored in the EES database and automatically verified on future trips, allowing for faster processing on subsequent visits. The database will also track when a traveller exits the Schengen zone, helping authorities calculate stay durations and identify overstays.

For travellers, the introduction of the EES means a different arrival experience at Palma Airport. Initially, passengers can expect slightly longer queues at passport control as the system is phased in and travellers are registered for the first time. To ease the transition, manual passport stamping will continue temporarily alongside the digital process. Once fully implemented, the stamping of passports for non-EU nationals will be discontinued.

Travellers are encouraged to allow extra time for border checks during the initial roll-out period, especially those arriving from the UK during the busy winter season. Airlines and travel operators are expected to provide updated guidance closer to the launch date, while Spanish border staff will be trained to assist passengers unfamiliar with the process.

UK visitors should carry valid biometric passports and be prepared for fingerprint and facial scans when entering or leaving Mallorca. Those who travel frequently between the UK and Spain will benefit from faster processing on subsequent trips once their biometric data is stored.