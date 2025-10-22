Lithuania was forced to suspend flights at Vilnius Airport and close the airport after dozens of balloons used by smugglers entered its airspace from Belarus.

It marked the second time in a month that the country's largest airport was shut down due to a similar incident. On 5 October, helium balloons carrying contraband cigarettes also led to flight cancellations and delays.

Now last night (Tuesday 21 October) balloons entered the country’s airspace again. As of early Wednesday morning, nearly 30 flights had been affected "due to operational restrictions".

"Preliminary information suggests the decision to impose airspace restrictions was made after meteorological balloons were detected flying toward Vilnius," it said. Although the airport has since reopened, several flights have suffered cancellations and delays - with affected passengers advised to contact their airlines for further information.

Lithuania's NCMC reported earlier this month that 487 shipments of cigarettes sent from Belarus using balloons have already been intercepted this year. Border guards have also detained 87 people suspected of involvement in airborne smuggling operations - nearly double the 46 arrested last year.

In addition to the balloons, 45 drones carrying illegal cigarettes from Belarus have been seized this year. Altogether, more than 771,000 packs of cigarettes have been smuggled across the border using drones and balloons

The trend is not limited to Lithuania. Polish and Latvian border guards have also recently intercepted balloons carrying cigarettes launched from Belarus.