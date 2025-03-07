Paris is a dream destination for culture lovers, fashion enthusiasts and foodies alike. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Paris is a dream destination for culture lovers, fashion enthusiasts and foodies alike.

Whether you’re looking to soak up the culture of Paris with its array of museums, cafes and events, there are plenty of exciting experiences that won’t break the bank. Searches for ‘things to do in Paris’ have surged 15% to 189,000 Google searches in the last month, which is why global travel booking platform OMIO has revealed the events you can travel to under £50 in Paris so you can enjoy the city’s best experiences without overspending.

Paris Fashion Week - 3rd to 11th March

Price for event ticket: Free

Price of travel: From £21 (March) and from £36 (September)

Paris Fashion Week stands as one of the most anticipated fashion events globally, attracting designers, models and an array of celebrities. While the main runway show is exclusive to invited guests, there are still a number of exhibitions available to the public. Fashion enthusiasts are welcome to attend model castings where they can spectate emerging talent in the industry, as well as fashion auction houses where you can witness the sale of vintage couture pieces, a must-do experience for fashion devotees.

Art Paris 2025 - 3rd to 6th April

Price for event ticket: €25, £20

Price of travel: From £36

Each year, art collectors and hobbyists gather at Art Paris at the Grand Palais Éphémére in April. The highly anticipated event features a selection of over 130 international exhibitions from 25 different countries. Attendees are welcome to spend their time viewing artwork from modern, contemporary, and emerging artists, as well as attend a number of interviews and talks with artists offering their unique perspectives. General entry tickets start at €25 (£20), meaning Art Paris is more than an affordable way to enjoy the city’s thriving art scene.

Paris Marathon - 13th April

Price for event ticket: Free

Price of travel: From £36

Travel fitness enthusiasts will eagerly attend one of the most scenic races in the world, which takes runners past landmarks like the Louvre, Jardin des Tuileries and multiple bridges across The Seine. Even if you’re not planning to participate, the race itself is worth watching live as it showcases a festival-like atmosphere with live music and enthusiastic crowds cheering along the route. If you want a more laid-back approach to watching the race, why not spend some time at one of the many Parisian cafes that have dedicated viewing areas, making it easy to enjoy the event without spending a fortune.

Taste of Paris Festival - 8th to 11th May

Price for event ticket: £TBC (March)

Price of travel: From £36

If you’re a self-confessed foodie, you won’t want to miss the Taste of Paris festival, where you can experience the city’s top chefs and rising talent showcase their finest creations. Hosted once again at the grand Palais Éphémér, the four-day event beginning on the 8th of May, offers free chef workshops, exclusive tasting menus and a gourmet market where you can browse the finest ingredients for your own culinary creations. Whether you’re looking to indulge in the most delicious food or learn from renowned Parisian chefs, this festival is a must-visit for anyone passionate about food.

Night of the Museums - 17th May

Price for event ticket: Free

Price of travel: From £36

Culture lovers can enjoy free access to some of Paris’s most famous museums and cultural institutions during Nuit des Musées, including the Louvre, Grand Palace and many more. Museums, galleries and historical sites stay open late into the night with most doors opening from 9 pm onwards. During the evening, many workshops, guided tours and conferences are offered to discover French and Parisian heritage. Whether you’re admiring the Mona Lisa at the Louvre or discovering hidden gems like Musée Rodin, this is the perfect opportunity to experience Paris’s cultural treasures at night without spending a cent.