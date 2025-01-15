Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “treasured” son and brother drowned when he was caught in a rip tide and dragged out to sea in front of his horrified family.

Sio Afamasaga, 22, was enjoying a trip to the beach in Perth, Australia, with his brother and his sister in law, Soo, when tragedy struck. A Surf Life Saving WA helicopter saw him and another man struggling in the water and eventually brought them both to the shoreline.

Sio was rushed to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital but tragically could not be saved. A fundraiser has been launched online by his brother, Pita, to help send him home to his family in Samoa which has so far raised £1,800 (£1,400).

It reads: “My parents and family aspire to send his body back home, so we can pay our last respects, especially my parents who are struggling to cope with the news. He was their youngest and most treasured child. Sadly we do not have the necessary funds to send him back home to Samoa as this was an unexpected accident and we were not prepared.

“We humbly ask for donations to help cover the costs of funeral director, my flight and medication to preserve his body during the journey. Family and Friends, donation are still needed for my brother’s funeral. Please donate or send my fundraising to people you know. Your support will help me reach his final destination.”

The tragedy happened on the last day of the Christmas holidays. Sio moved to Australia to help his brother and family cover bills as they moved into their new home.