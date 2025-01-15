Perth Australia: 'Treasured' son and brother, 22, drowns off beach in front of family after caught in rip tide
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sio Afamasaga, 22, was enjoying a trip to the beach in Perth, Australia, with his brother and his sister in law, Soo, when tragedy struck. A Surf Life Saving WA helicopter saw him and another man struggling in the water and eventually brought them both to the shoreline.
Sio was rushed to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital but tragically could not be saved. A fundraiser has been launched online by his brother, Pita, to help send him home to his family in Samoa which has so far raised £1,800 (£1,400).
It reads: “My parents and family aspire to send his body back home, so we can pay our last respects, especially my parents who are struggling to cope with the news. He was their youngest and most treasured child. Sadly we do not have the necessary funds to send him back home to Samoa as this was an unexpected accident and we were not prepared.
“We humbly ask for donations to help cover the costs of funeral director, my flight and medication to preserve his body during the journey. Family and Friends, donation are still needed for my brother’s funeral. Please donate or send my fundraising to people you know. Your support will help me reach his final destination.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.