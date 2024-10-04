Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plane full of passengers had to turn back after just 15 minutes in the air when smoke began filling the cabin, prompting an emergency landing.

The Firefly flight was en route from Subang to Penang in Malaysia when its pilots had to urgently return to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport after the air conditioning system overheated and began generating smoke on Thursday 3 October. Footage filmed by one passenger, called Harrell Erik Wong, shows the smoke escaping from the air vents and quickly filling the cabin.

Dozens of travellers are seen sitting in eerie silence, while Harrell who had captioned the video "Burning" seemed concerned there might be a fire onboard. The plane landed after just 15 minutes in the air and no injuries were reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed that the aircraft, registered as 9M-FYG, confirmed that the flight had experienced an "extraction fan failure" upon take-off. CAAM chief executive officer, Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud, said in a brief statement: "According to the pilot report (PIREP), the fan failure caused the air-conditioning system in the aircraft to overheat, which then caused smoke to fill the cabin."

Mahmud added the plane is currently being inspected for other potential defects.

