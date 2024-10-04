Wizz Air cancelling flights: Major airline 'cancels' and 'changes' flights last minute over 'technical issue' leaving passengers fuming
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Some customers logged in to the airline's online booking system to find that their flight times had suddenly changed by several hours, while for others, flights were shown as being cancelled altogether. Istanbul, Egypt, Jordan, and Albania are among the destinations with trips reportedly called off.
A statement has since been issued by the budget airline but it still left several passengers in the dark about the fate of their holidays. A spokesperson wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Dear customers, we are experiencing a technical issue affecting our booking system. As a result, you may notice changes to your booking on the app or website or receive related notifications.
“Please disregard these changes, and rest assured that we will update you as soon as the issue is resolved. Our team works diligently to fix the problem and restore the affected flights. Thank you for your understanding and patience, Wizz Air."
One customer had logged in to find that their flight times had suddenly changed. Responding to Wizz Air's statement on X, the user wrote: "Why did you change the flight time from Luton to Tirana from 19:30 to 22:40? Could have made it 20:00 but why so late? It was working fine before Also you changed the return flight timing from 20:30 to 19:40. Why all these changes?".
Another disappointed customer asked on X: "Are flights cancelled or not? I have rebooked my flight because my flight is this weekend. This is unacceptable." Another said: "No email confirmation received yet for a flight booked yesterday. Customer services said it had been sent."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.