The popular cruise line P&O Cruises has cancelled popular trips.

Voyages on two of P&O Cruise's most popular ships have been cancelled, to the disappointment of passengers. Ventura's four-night Amsterdam voyage, departing on 23 February 2026, has been cancelled due to an extension to a necessary refit for Ventura at that time.

Similarly, Arvia's 14-night Spain, France, and Italy itinerary, departing 11 April 2027, has also been cancelled. Arvia will now offer two new seven-night itineraries, to the Norwegian fjords and Spain and France respectively, which will go on sale on 18 September.

A spokesperson said: "On occasion, it is necessary to change an itinerary from what was previously published, and we are sorry this change has impacted a small number of our guests."

If a guest has booked on these cruises they will receive a full refund, and affected guests will receive £50 per person and £25 per person for the short Ventura cruise on-board spending money when they book a new cruise by 24 October 2025. It comes after P&O Cruises was forced to apologise to almost 1,900 passengers earlier this year for cancelling one of its cruises because a ship's refit was not complete.

Aurora was due to depart Southampton on a Monday afternoon in April on a three-day trip to Zeebrugge, Belgium, but passengers received an email on Sunday saying it could not sail. P&O Cruises said at the time that its customers would receive a full refund.

A P&O Cruises spokesperson apologised for the cruise's cancellation, putting it down to the refit delay. They added: "We appreciate how disappointing this is for our guests who were booked to travel.

"All guests will receive a full refund and a future cruise credit of 20% of monies paid."