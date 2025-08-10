Four members of a UK family who died in a head-on rental car crash in Portugal have been named and pictured.

Two 20-year-old twins, their 55-year-old father, and their 51-year-old mother, were killed just hours after they had hired a Nissan Juke at Faro Airport. They have since been named by authorities as Jose Fale, his wife Maria Joao, and their twin sons Domingos and Afonso.

A spokesperson for The Municipal Council of Mourao said the family were residents of England and were traveling from Faro to Mourao for a vacation. The 19-year-old girlfriend of one of the siblings also died in the tragic accident, which also claimed the life of a Portuguese man travelling alone in the other car they collided with.

Pictures from the crash scene showed the mangled wreckage of one of the two vehicles involved in the accident beside the road. The family were travelling north from the Algarve towards Mourao in the district of Evora near the Spanish border.

It is not yet known where in Britain the family live, how many years ago the twins' parents emigrated and have been living in the UK.

The tragedy happened around 1.40am on Saturday on the IP2 main road in Castro Verde where signs shows the speed limit is 80km/h. A source close to the ongoing investigation said: “The car was such a wreck officers could only recover half a number-plate and with that began working on trying to establish the identity.

“Today a daughter of the couple killed alongside their twin sons, worried because she had heard about the crash in Portugal and was concerned because she couldn't contact her loved ones, rang the police to speak about her fears it was her family involved. With the information she gave them officers made checks with the hire car firm at Faro Airport and tragically discovered a match.

“That was how they were able to confirm the identities of the five occupants in the car with the four members of the same family inside.” Town hall officials in Mourao have declared two days of mourning starting from today (Sunday 10 August).