Do you know what a red eye flight is? I hadn’t heard of the term until I made a quick Google search.

It turns out the term red eye flight means a plane journey during the night, usually one that is over a long distance. Passengers traveling on these flights will typically suffer from fatigue caused by the lack of sleep, which can cause passengers' eyes to turn red - why it is called a red eye flight.

Red-eyes are typically long in duration, and are more often found outside the Western world than within it. This is partly because airport curfews are stricter in Europe, Australia, and North America than outside those continents.

Sometimes you have no choice but to take a red-eye flight to get from one destination to the next. For example, to get from New York JFK to Frankfurt, you will depart the Big Apple in the late afternoon or early evening (between 16:00 and 22:00), and arrive in Frankfurt the next morning.

The price deals on red eye flights can be a lot better than daytime flights - so the prospect of your eyes turning red from fatigue for a day is not that daunting. The flights also give the advantage of 'earning' a day for the traveller. They can use the whole day for travel and adjust to their new environment.

The cons can be traveling with kids as having to take care of a young one in your presence, who may not be sleepy when you want to sleep (and need to sleep), or who might be desperate to sleep and cranky for not being able to do so just as you are boarding the plane, may not be appealing. Also your sleep can be disrupted by other people’s children. You may also struggle to fall asleep when you’re not in your comfy bed.

Listed below are some tips on how to survive a red eye flight

Comfortable attire: Wear loose, stretchy clothing that allows for easy movement and sleep.

Seat selection: Opt for a window seat to lean against the wall and minimize disruptions.

Sleep aids: Pack a neck pillow, eye mask, and earplugs to enhance sleep quality.

Hydration: Drink plenty of water throughout the flight to avoid dehydration.