A three-year-old British girl who was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on a Greek Island two weeks ago has died.

The girl was staying with her family at hotel in Lardos on the island of Rhodes when the incident happened on October 14. According to local newspaper Rodiaki, CCTV footage revealed the girl was in the water for at least 10 minutes but had not seen because she was under inflatable balls.

A British doctor who was staying at the same hotel reportedly spotted the girl and dove in the pool to retrieve her. He administered emergency first aid and the girl was taken to Rhodes Hospital, where an MRI that showed significant brain swelling.

Hospital director Micalis Sokorelos told local media the girl’s condition at the time was “brain dead”. The girl, who has yet to be named, died on Sunday in a hospital in England after she was transfered to the UK for further treatment.

Greek newspaper Dimokratiki reported the girl’s uncle and a hotel employee were arrested and initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm by negligence. Both men have denied any wrongdoing, Mail Online reported.