A footballer who died in a tragic accident has left more than £4m to his young son, probate documents have revealed.

Former Sheffield United player George Baldock, who drowned in a swimming pool accident last year, left the money to his son Brody.

The full-back, who was playing for Panathinaikos in the Greek league at the time of his death, was found at home in Athens. An post-mortem examination found there was no alcohol or drugs in his system and over the summer an inquest found that his death was an accident.

The post mortem also found that he had a very large heart “that would have meant that he was susceptible to heart arrhythmias”, where the heart beats too fast, too slowly or irregularly.

He had been due to fly home the day after his death for Brody’s first birthday.

The Sun has reported that probate papers show the former player, who also turned out for MK Dons, left a total of £5,781,399. Once debts were settled, there was £4,091,003 left.

Baldock did not have a will, so the money passes to his next of kin - Brody - and will be administered by his fiancée Annabel Dignam “for the use and benefit of minor Brody Baldock until they reach the age of 18”.