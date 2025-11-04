Royal Caribbean Group is facing a lawsuit from the family of a woman who went overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her family claims the ship's crew kept serving her alcohol even after she showed signs of extreme intoxication. Dulcie White, 66, fell from her balcony on the "Allure of the Seas" on Oct. 22, 2024, after being served seven drinks in just over six hours, according to a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County.

Her body was never recovered. The suit alleges Royal Caribbean's unlimited drink package encouraged overconsumption and that crew members ignored clear warning signs before her fatal fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Caribbean offers passengers "unlimited alcoholic beverages" on a deluxe drink package that costs an additional fee. White purchased the package, her daughter Megan Klewin said.

Royal Caribbean Group is facing a lawsuit from the family of a woman who went overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"Because of that (drink package), [she] did overdo it, trying to maybe get her money's worth," Klewin said. "She was completely intoxicated in a way I haven't seen before. It saddens me that that is my last memory of her."

White and Klewin took a "girl's trip" on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise, Klewin said. Royal Caribbean's crew on board the ship served White "seven alcoholic beverages continually within a span of approximately six hours and eight minutes," according to a lawsuit Klewin and her family filed on behalf of White's estate in Miami-Dade County on Oct. 30.

The lawsuit also claimed staff ignored White's slurring speech, swaying, stammering, and struggling to stand up. A passenger noticed White's behavior and helped her to her cabin, according to the lawsuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cruise ship never turned around or used rescue boats, according to the lawsuit. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Group sent a statement to CBS News Miami, saying: "We don't comment on pending litigation."

Attorney Spencer Aronfeld said the High Seas Act limits any potential winnings in court. However, he said Dulcie White's family wants accountability. "I think a victory in this case would be if Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines, Carnival, Celebrity, Norwegian, decide to discontinue these all-you-can-drink (alcohol) drink packages," Aronfeld said.