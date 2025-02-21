Passengers may not know that they shouldn't bring certain items when flying with the Irish airline.

While some items are completely prohibited on Ryanair, there are others that can be placed in your checked luggage but not in your carry-on. Passengers are usually offered the option to check in these items, but this comes with an extra fee so it’s important to be aware of this before you get to the airport.

Ryanair has outlined the following items that cannot be carried on board, but may be stored in your checked luggage. Banned items with a sharp point or edge that could cause serious harm, including:

Items intended for chopping, such as axes, hatchets, and cleavers

Ice axes, ice picks, and ice skates

Razors and razor blades (except safety or disposable razors with enclosed blades and razor heads held in plastic compartments)

Box cutters, Knives with blades longer than 6cm, including lockable or flick knives, ceremonial or religious knives, hunting knives made of metal or any other sturdy material that could serve as a weapon, craft knives, utility knives, and scrapers.

Scissors with blades longer than 6cm, measured from the fulcrum.

Martial arts equipment with a sharp point or edge, including throwing stars

Swords and sabers

Swordsticks, meat cleavers, machetes, scalpels, crampons, grappling irons, hooked bars of iron, and plates with iron spikes used in mountaineering

Harpoons and spears

Ski poles and walking or hiking poles.

(Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Passengers must make sure that any sharp items in their checked luggage are securely wrapped to avoid injury to airport staff. Other prohibited items include workmen’s tools.

These are tools that could be used to cause serious injury or pose a threat to the safety of the aircraft, such as:

Crowbars

Drills and drill bits, including cordless portable power drills

Tools with a blade or shaft longer than 6cm that could be used as a weapon, like screwdrivers and chisels

Saws, including cordless portable power saws

Blowtorches

Bolt guns and nail guns

Hammers, pliers, wrenches, and spanners

All blunt instruments are banned from your carry-on bag. These are objects that could be used to cause serious injury if used to strike, including:

Baseball and softball bats

Clubs and batons, such as billy clubs, blackjacks, and nightsticks

Martial arts equipment (nuckledusters, coshes, flails)

Tennis rackets, squash rackets, and similar items

Cricket bats

Hockey sticks, hurley sticks, and lacrosse sticks

Kayak and canoe paddles

Skateboards

Billiard, snooker, and pool cues

Darts

Fishing rods