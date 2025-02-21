Ryanair carry on bag: Full list of items that passengers are banned from carrying on board with the Irish airline
While some items are completely prohibited on Ryanair, there are others that can be placed in your checked luggage but not in your carry-on. Passengers are usually offered the option to check in these items, but this comes with an extra fee so it’s important to be aware of this before you get to the airport.
Ryanair has outlined the following items that cannot be carried on board, but may be stored in your checked luggage. Banned items with a sharp point or edge that could cause serious harm, including:
- Items intended for chopping, such as axes, hatchets, and cleavers
- Ice axes, ice picks, and ice skates
- Razors and razor blades (except safety or disposable razors with enclosed blades and razor heads held in plastic compartments)
- Box cutters, Knives with blades longer than 6cm, including lockable or flick knives, ceremonial or religious knives, hunting knives made of metal or any other sturdy material that could serve as a weapon, craft knives, utility knives, and scrapers.
- Scissors with blades longer than 6cm, measured from the fulcrum.
- Martial arts equipment with a sharp point or edge, including throwing stars
- Swords and sabers
- Swordsticks, meat cleavers, machetes, scalpels, crampons, grappling irons, hooked bars of iron, and plates with iron spikes used in mountaineering
- Harpoons and spears
- Ski poles and walking or hiking poles.
Passengers must make sure that any sharp items in their checked luggage are securely wrapped to avoid injury to airport staff. Other prohibited items include workmen’s tools.
These are tools that could be used to cause serious injury or pose a threat to the safety of the aircraft, such as:
- Crowbars
- Drills and drill bits, including cordless portable power drills
- Tools with a blade or shaft longer than 6cm that could be used as a weapon, like screwdrivers and chisels
- Saws, including cordless portable power saws
- Blowtorches
- Bolt guns and nail guns
- Hammers, pliers, wrenches, and spanners
All blunt instruments are banned from your carry-on bag. These are objects that could be used to cause serious injury if used to strike, including:
- Baseball and softball bats
- Clubs and batons, such as billy clubs, blackjacks, and nightsticks
- Martial arts equipment (nuckledusters, coshes, flails)
- Tennis rackets, squash rackets, and similar items
- Cricket bats
- Hockey sticks, hurley sticks, and lacrosse sticks
- Kayak and canoe paddles
- Skateboards
- Billiard, snooker, and pool cues
- Darts
- Fishing rods
