Ryanair has axed another route from a UK airport in a further blow to passengers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route to the Hungarian capital Budapest was initially introduced by the airline in 2023 but Bournemouth Airport has now confirmed that it is set to be axed. It comes just days after the airline revealed it is pulling its flights from Bournemouth to Agadir in Morocco.

Writing on social media, an airport spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the Budapest flight from Bournemouth will no longer run past April 2025 as per the airline's decision." Two petitions have been started online in an attempt to get the decision overturned, achieving a total of nearly 1,000 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition says: "Unfortunately, they want to cancel these flights. But many of us used it regularly, we mostly flew with full planes. With this petition, I would like to ask Ryanair not to cancel the Bournemouth-Budapest flight.

Ryanair has axed another route from a UK airport in a further blow to passengers. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"For those of us who live here in south-east England, the journey from Bournemouth to Budapest is much better, simpler and more convenient." Ryanair has been axing several flights recently.

The budget airline has scrapped all flights to and from Aalborg, after Denmark announced new aviation taxes. The new tax, which is 50DKK (£5.57), will apply to all passengers departing from Denmark and will be paid for by airlines. This means that from next month all flights to Aalborg from London Stansted will be cancelled.

At present Brits can fly to the destination for £14.99 with Ryanair, however, when the route stops there will be no other direct flights from the UK. The airline also confirmed last month that it will cut flights at seven regional Spanish airports this summer over "excessive fees". The Irish budget airline will quit operating in Jerez, and Vallodolid, and reduce flights in and out of Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Santander, and Asturias.