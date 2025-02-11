Multiple airlines are being affected as Brussels Airport has cancelled all departing flights for Thursday 13 February because of a nationwide strike.

The airport has said that arrivals would also be impacted as ground crews and security staff join the walkout scheduled for Thursday in protest at the new government's plans to reform pensions and the labour market. While arriving flights will continue as scheduled, passengers with connecting flights from Brussels should check with their airlines for alternative travel options.

Airlines are working on rebooking and refund policies, but with thousands of travellers affected, delays and limited availability are expected. If you’re flying from Brussels Airport do not head to the airport unless your airline has confirmed an alternative flight. Keep checking for updates and explore backup travel options as the strike is set to cause widespread disruptions across the country.

Travellers flying with British Airways, Air Canada, Ryanair, Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, Air France, ANA, KLM, and Swiss should prepare for major disruptions. The strike is expected to significantly impact key airport services, including security screening and ground handling, making it impossible for outbound flights to operate.

In terms of the rights of passengers affected, Ivaylo Danailov, co-founder of airline compensation specialists SkyRefund, has offered advice. He said: “As an air passenger, you may be entitled to flight cancellation compensation if you have been informed of the cancellation less than 14 days before departure, that the flight had been scheduled to depart from the EU, or, in some cases, it can qualify if it was to the EU and operated by an EU airline, and that you have a confirmed booking, demonstrated by a reservation confirmation that includes your name and flight number.

“If your flight is cancelled, and you choose to be reimbursed, you are legally entitled to a full refund for both your cancelled flight and your return flight because you were unable to reach your destination. Your air passenger rights are covered by EU Regulation 261/2004 and UK law. You can receive up to €600 euros (£520) if your flight is delayed over 3 hours or cancelled less than 14 days before departure.”