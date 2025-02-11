A couple of friends posted on Facebook how they bagged £42 return flights from a UK airport to a beautiful European city for an “amazing” day out.

The pair flew from London Stansted Airport to Tirana in Albania on Sunday 9 February with Ryanair return flights costing £41.52 each. The woman posted on Facebook that her and her friend paid £13.25 for parking at Stansted Airport, did a number of activities during their day out and returned home to London 12:30am.

The woman shared how she and her friend “wandered around Skanderbeg Square”, “had lunch on the square "Lincontro" - Pasta and soft drink around £6” and “explored the Tirana Castle grounds and shops”. The woman also had “sunset prosecco at a revolving bar called "Sky Hotel" costing 600 lek (around £5). Sky Hotel is located in the heart of Tirana, near one of the most attractive areas called “Blloku”.

The friend posted on Facebook that “it was an absolutely amazing trip” and she “would recommend”. Tirana is the capital of Albania which has fascinating museums, art galleries and memorials.

It has a variety of hipster bars and restaurants. At weekends, you can ride the cable car up Mount Dajti to join the locals for a spit-roast lamb lunch with a view down over the city.

Albania is renowned by being a green city and having affordable food. From 43p you can get a spinach byrek and for £4.10 you can get fërgesë, a traditional dish of cottage cheese and peppers).