Ryanair has launched a new subscriber discount scheme called "Prime".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It promises to save frequent flyers up to five times the annual subscription cost. The budget airline's new service costs £79 for a 12-month subscription and could save members who fly 12 times per year up to £420.

Membership is limited to 250,000 customers on a first-come, first-served basis, with subscribers able to sign up immediately via the Ryanair website. The airline has positioned the new scheme as a "no-brainer" for regular travellers looking to reduce their travel costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Prime" members will receive several key benefits as part of their subscription. These include access to 12 annual member-exclusive seat sales, with one sale each month. Subscribers will also enjoy free reserved seats on all their flights.

Ryanair has launched a new subscriber discount scheme called "Prime". (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Additionally, the scheme provides free travel insurance every time members fly with Ryanair. The airline has structured the offering to ensure that even those who do not fly often can reap the rewards.

According to Ryanair, even customers who only fly three times per year will save £105 through the scheme. This represents a saving of £26 more than the £79 annual subscription cost. The airline has calculated that frequent flyers taking 12 trips annually could save up to £420.

Ryanair's chief marketing officer Dara Brady said: "Ryanair has been delivering the lowest fares (and the best services) in Europe for the last four decades, and we're now extending our price leadership with the launch of our exciting new subscriber discount scheme Ryanair 'Prime'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, if you like flying regularly while also saving money, then Ryanair 'Prime' is a no-brainer. This exciting new subscriber discount scheme is limited to just 250,000 customers on a first come/first served basis, so make sure you sign up now at ryanair.com and enjoy exclusive Ryanair 'Prime' benefits for the next year."