Ryanair 'Prime' subscription service: Budget airline launches new discount scheme that could save passengers up to £420
It promises to save frequent flyers up to five times the annual subscription cost. The budget airline's new service costs £79 for a 12-month subscription and could save members who fly 12 times per year up to £420.
Membership is limited to 250,000 customers on a first-come, first-served basis, with subscribers able to sign up immediately via the Ryanair website. The airline has positioned the new scheme as a "no-brainer" for regular travellers looking to reduce their travel costs.
"Prime" members will receive several key benefits as part of their subscription. These include access to 12 annual member-exclusive seat sales, with one sale each month. Subscribers will also enjoy free reserved seats on all their flights.
Additionally, the scheme provides free travel insurance every time members fly with Ryanair. The airline has structured the offering to ensure that even those who do not fly often can reap the rewards.
According to Ryanair, even customers who only fly three times per year will save £105 through the scheme. This represents a saving of £26 more than the £79 annual subscription cost. The airline has calculated that frequent flyers taking 12 trips annually could save up to £420.
Ryanair's chief marketing officer Dara Brady said: "Ryanair has been delivering the lowest fares (and the best services) in Europe for the last four decades, and we're now extending our price leadership with the launch of our exciting new subscriber discount scheme Ryanair 'Prime'.
"So, if you like flying regularly while also saving money, then Ryanair 'Prime' is a no-brainer. This exciting new subscriber discount scheme is limited to just 250,000 customers on a first come/first served basis, so make sure you sign up now at ryanair.com and enjoy exclusive Ryanair 'Prime' benefits for the next year."
