Small ship cruise specialist Sail Croatia is searching for two content creator interns to create TikToks this summer.

The roles will be based in the waterside city of Split and there will be plenty of opportunities to hop on board their small ship cruises ranging from party ships aimed at 18-39 year olds, to luxurious 'Elegance' sailings aimed at more mature travellers. If you love TikTok and Instagram and know your hashtags from your reels, this could be the perfect job for you.

You will spend two months this summer exploring Croatia's Dalmatian coast and getting paid for it! Helle Seuren from Sail Croatia said: “These roles offer a fantastic opportunity for the right person and by the time they leave Croatia the successful applicants will have built a professional portfolio with a leading travel brand. If you love being on the water, can produce engaging videos and are comfortable in front of the camera, we want to hear from you.”

Successful applicants will be paid €2,000 for the two-month project and given a €500 food allowance, as well as a €500 flight contribution. Interns will be provided with shared accommodation in the heart of Split and a prepaid SIM card with data. Applicants need to email [email protected] by 14th February 2025.

Be sure to include why we should pick you (the more creative, the better!) and examples of the social media content you’ve created in the past. Your mission will be to bring the Sail Croatia experience to life via mobile-first video content. You’ll create fun, engaging videos for TikTok and Instagram, helping Sail Croatia to stay on top of trends and connect with our audience in a fresh, creative way.

Sail Croatia says: “Join us in the sun-drenched capital of the Mediterranean, Croatia; island hopping, cruising and getting paid to make travel content along the way! We’re looking for fun, creative and outgoing individuals to join our marketing team as Content Creator Interns. If you love TikTok, Instagram and all things social media, we want to hear from you!”.