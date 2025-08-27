Southwest Airlines has introduced a new policy for plus-sized passengers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plus-size passengers flying with budget carrier Southwest Airlines will have to pay for two seats in advance from next January. The policy will apply to passengers who don’t fit between the armrests of one seat.

Under its new rules, Southwest will require larger passengers to buy two seats in advance, but if there is at least one empty seat on the flight at departure, they will be able to apply for a refund. If a passenger who needs an extra seat doesn’t purchase one in advance, they will be required to buy one at the airport. If the flight is full, the passenger will be rebooked onto a new flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change takes effect from 27 January 2026, at the same time as Southwest starts assigning passengers seats in advance. Currently, the airline allows passengers to choose where they sit when they board the aircraft.

Southwest Airlines has introduced a new policy for plus-sized passengers. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Some have praised the airline on the new policy. One user said on X: “If a persons body encroaches in the space of the neighboring seat, it is unfair for the passenger whose space is being encroached upon. Nobody wants to be mean or rude, but it’s very uncomfortable being smashed up against by an oversized person next to you.“

Another said: “I support this. Why do I as a passenger, paying FULL price for my seat have to give up half my seat to someone 'plus-size'? I have no problem with plus-size people. I do have a problem paying full price to be uncomfortable on a long flight. This is a good idea.”

However, others said the airline should be making the seats an appropriate size to begin with. One user said on X: “Personally I think they need to make size appropriate seats to be fair. Sitting next to a person that invades your space due to their size is quite uncomfortable and clearly not fair for either customer. Unfortunately the seats are tight and that’s the way it is right now and until they come to their senses and cater to the customer”.

Another user added: “They need to stop shrinking the seats, that has exacerbated this issue. Create some rows with larger seats, for an upcharge. A 6’2 body builder is not fat”.