Multiple flights are grounded in Florida after Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket exploded during a test flight.

The 403-foot rocket blasted off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, at around 6.30pm eastern time (12.30am UK time). But, within minutes of launch, contact was lost as the spacecraft went into an out-of-control spin.

It was not immediately clear where the rocket came down, but images of flaming debris seen from Florida and the Caribbean were posted online. In a statement, SpaceX said: "During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost.

"Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses. We will review the data from today's flight test to better understand root cause. As always, success comes from what we learn, and today's flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship's reliability."

SpaceX's Starship lifts off from Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, on March 6, 2025, during its 8th test flight. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) | Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) issued a ground notice for multiple flights after the test launch on Thursday (6 March) and said it will require SpaceX to carry out a mishap investigation into the loss of Starship. Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Orlando airports were issued the notice because of "space launch debris" until 8pm (1am UK time). Departures at the four Florida airports were delayed by an average of 45 minutes due to the incident.

The FAA reportedly rescinded the order at around 7:50 p.m. local time. Shortly before this it also lifted the ground stop for Orlando International Airport.

One passenger on a flight said he saw the SpaceX rocket blow up from his plane window. The user wrote: “Just saw Starship 8 blow up from our flight”.

Another user responded saying “that’s wild”. A third said: “Dangerous time to fly. Seems like an investigation would be appropriate.”