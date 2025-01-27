Spirit Airlines tattoo policy: Airline introduces new dress code for passengers or be kicked off flight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The airline updated its ‘Contract of Carriage’ on January 22, which lays out the terms and conditions that passengers must abide by if they want to fly with the carrier. In Spirit’s update, it says that a guest will not be permitted on board the aircraft or may be required to leave the plane if they are “barefoot or inadequately clothed,” which it defines as see-through clothing, not adequately covered and the exposure of breasts, buttocks or other private parts.
The airline will also not tolerate clothing or body art such as tattoos that are “lewd, obscene or offensive in nature”. The guidance also states typical reasons why a passenger may be removed from a flight, such as being disorderly, abusive, violent, intoxicated, having a contagious disease, unwilling or unable to sit with a seatbelt fastened or having an “offensive odor unless caused by a qualified disability”.
Guests will also be removed if they attempt to interfere with the flight crew's duties or pose a security risk onboard. Users on X, formerly Twitter, have been sharing their thoughts on the airline’s new policy.
One user said: “The nerve“. While another posted: “Good for them. Maybe they’ll start attracting higher standard clientele.“ A third added: “When some come dressed as street urchins.. yes, they shouldn't fly.“
It comes after two guests were supposedly removed from a flight from Los Angeles to New Orleans for wearing crop tops in October. One passenger named Teresa took to Instagram to claim that a “sexist” male flight attendant forced her and her friend to go back to the gate because of their outfits.
In a statement sent to The Independent, a representative for Spirit Airlines said: “Our Contract of Carriage, a document all Guests agree to upon making a reservation with us, includes certain clothing standards for all Guests traveling with us. We are investigating the matter, and we are in contact with the Guests about their experience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.