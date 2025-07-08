A man has tragically been killed at Milan Airport after being sucked into the engine of a plane - but this is not the first time this has happened.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Airbus A319 is understood to have been performing a 'pushback' manoeuvre to move away from the gate area when the man came close to the aircraft and was pulled into one of its jet engines at Milan Airport today (Tuesday 8 July). Airline Volotea said he suffered 'serious injuries' in the impact, and he is thought to have died soon afterwards.

The 35-year-old who died today is said to have entered the airport through the arrivals area. From there, he is believed to have opened a door to gain access to the taxiway - the area where planes pick up passengers - before running towards the plane. It's being reported in local media that the man was a suspected trespasser, and not a passenger or airport worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar incident at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport last year. The individual got stuck in the engine of a reported KLM Cityhopper Embraer E190, which was preparing to depart Schiphol Airport. Passengers and crew members reportedly witnessed the tragic death before emergency services rushed to the scene. It was later reported that the man had climbed into a plane’s jet engine and he was an airline employee who allegedly did it deliberately.

A man has tragically been killed at Milan Airport after being sucked into the engine of a plane - but this is not the first time this has happened. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Last year a mechanic was killed after being sucked into the running engine of a Boeing aircraft during routine maintenance work at Chabahar Konarak Airport in southern Iran. Abolfazl Amiri, a local airport mechanic, was dragged into a running CFM56-3 aircraft engine that quickly caught fire at Chabahar Konarak Airport in southern Iran. It is believed Mr Amiri returned to the right side engine for a forgotten tool after doing maintenance work on the 26-year-old Varesh Airlines Boeing 737-500.

In June 2023 a Texas airport worker died after being sucked into plane engine at San Antonio Airport. The incident happened when a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles taxied to its gate on one engine. According to the Federal Aviation Authority, the employee was a ramp worker.

Another incident occurred in 2023 but this time in January. An airline ground crew worker died after he was ‘ingested into the engine’ of an American Airlines plane in Alabama. The US National Transportation Safety Board said the worker was killed while the aircraft’s engine was running at Montgomery Regional Airport.