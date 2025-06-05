A warning has been issued for anyone with a Haven or Butlin's holiday booked this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers have taken to social media to remind holidaymakers about a chance to claim money back as part of the chains' price promises. That means if the price of your break goes down after you have booked, you can get a refund for the difference.

To be eligible, you simply need to prove that that you have found a cheaper holiday. You can make a claim at any point before the start of the trip - and you can make several requests if the price drops more than once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Haven Holiday goer shared that they have saved over £289 by using the price promise, adding it "only took a few days to receive". While another said: "We got £75 during a half term. I check it daily."

Butlin's | Butlin's

When you book a holiday with Haven, an email confirmation should tell you if you are eligible for the scheme or not. Once you have seen your holiday at a cheaper price, head to the Haven website and click the chat bot and request price promise.

The automated process is available 24/7 and will ask some security questions before resolving your price promise request. You can also make a request by using the Haven Contact Centre.

Haven cannot retroactively match prices you have seen previously, so if you notice your holiday has dropped in price, act quickly. Oher holiday groups offer similar schemes, such as Butlin's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The budget holiday provider said customers who find the same break offered for sale at a lower price any time before they arrive on resort will be eligible for a refund of the price difference. They could also get a reduction in cost to meet the new price. But the break must be for the same resort, dates, duration, accommodation, number of guests and any extras.