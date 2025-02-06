For those looking to book an Easter getaway or a memorable summer escape, Sykes Holiday Cottages has launched its latest flash sale.

Running from now until the 10 February, travellers can enjoy savings on trips during these peak travel periods, choosing from thousands of stays with departure dates between 4 April and 30 August 2025. Travellers can also split the cost by making the most of a special £10 low deposit offer, available during the sale period. From historic hideaways to coastal retreats, there are properties to suit everyone.

Listed below are some of the properties you can book and bag a bargain for.

The Pump House Forge – Misterton, Nottinghamshire

Sleeps: Two Price: Seven nights from 1st August for £729 – Save £253.

For those looking for a charming getaway steeped in history, Sykes Holiday Cottages is offering £253 off this stunning Grade II listed property on the edge of Misterton, Nottinghamshire. The Pump House Forge combines historic character with modern comfort, making it the perfect retreat for couples. Guests can cook up a storm in the fully equipped kitchen, or retreat to the stylish mezzanine bedroom for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Beachcombers – Ludaig, Isle of Skye

Sleeps: Six Price: Seven nights from 24th May for £1,351 – Save £414

Perched along the breathtaking Isle of Skye coastline, Sykes Holiday Cottages is offering £252 off Beachcombers. With sweeping sea views, a cosy sitting room with a woodburning stove, and a dining area that frames the spectacular scenery, this spacious property is guaranteed to make you feel relaxed.

Phocle Lodge – Phocle Green, Herefordshire

Sleeps: Six Price: Seven nights from 25th July for £1,977 – Save £232

Sykes Holiday Cottages is offering £232 off this lakeside lodge set in the heart of the Herefordshire. Nestled at the water’s edge, Phocle Lodge boasts an open-plan living space with large windows that open up to a private decking area beside the serene lake, perfect for alfresco dining or simply relaxing in nature.

Shepherd's Joy – Cheriton Fizpaine, Devon

Sleeps: Two Price: Seven nights from 6th June for £634 – Save £276

Escape to the heart of Devon with £195 off this charming shepherd’s hut nestled in the heart of the Devonshire countryside. Shepherd’s Joy is a romantic retreat for couples, with an open-plan living space including a cosy wood burner, plush double bed, and private hot tub, which is best enjoyed with a glass of bubbles.