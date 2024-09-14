Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staycationers now have the option to spend the night at an old pub - boasting traditional fittings, a cinema and games room, and you can even pull your own pint.

The property, called The Boars Head Pub, is located in the attractive market town of Bishop's Castle in Shropshire, Wales. The town is ideally placed for walking and touring the Welsh Marches, rural Shropshire and North Herefordshire, while the fascinating and well-known towns of Montgomery, Ludlow and Shrewsbury are all within easy reach.

The property itself is one to marvel at - and if you stay here you can even pull your own pint. The property sleeps 23 people and has 10 bedrooms, making the accommodation perfect for large groups of friends or families seeking a fun-filled escape to this charming county.

You can park up in the pub’s private gated car park, hosting enough space for ten cars, and pick your sleeping spot for your holiday. You can either choose to sleep in the 'Curly Tail' accommodation or the main pub.

Curly Tail has four en-suite bedrooms made up of three king-size rooms and a family room, each with their own Smart TV and bathroom, with a simple yet stylish interior to make you feel right at home. The main pub hosts all of the fantastic amenities you could need on a self-catered stay, with all of its traditional fixtures and fittings.

There’s even a panini press and a dessert fridge. The owners also offer catering too so you don't have to lift a finger! For a sociable event you can have full use of the traditional bar with personal packages available from the owner to either supply a stocked bar with beers on tap or bring your own supplies.

There’s a cinema room for relaxing evenings, or you can enjoy some family fun with a game of darts and pool in the games room. The property even comes with a hot tub in the outdoor garden area with a Bluetooth speaker.

If you don’t feel like cooking one morning the owners can offer a traditional full breakfast if required, or venture out into the local town and enjoy a treat in one of the many eateries just a stone's throw away. For days out, you can simply explore the town from the doorstep or head off on many different walks taking in the beautiful countryside, leading you past castles, gardens and much more. Prices start from £3425 for a four night stay.