Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You can now stay in a huge Boeing 727 as the plane has been transformed into an Airbnb in Bristol.

The former private jet has been transformed into a luxury Airbnb rental and is now one of the most expensive places to stay in Bristol. Three years ago the old Boeing 727 made headlines when it was transported down the M5, M4 and M32 to its new home in the city.

The plane - or PytchAir as it’s called - was originally built in 1968 for Japan Airlines but was sold to a private investor in 1981 and decked out as a luxury private jet. The plan was to originally rip out the interior of the jet, which is mounted on top of shipping containers at Skyline Park in Brislington, and turn it into an office and event space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can now stay in a huge Boeing 727 as the plane as been transformed into an Airbnb in Bristol. (Photo: PYTCH) | PYTCH

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But plane lover and owner Jonny Palmer decided to restore everything inside the aircraft instead and rent it out for dinner parties and as a place to stay. Mr Palmer, who is a property investor, heard that there was a disused jet at Cotswold Airport and struck on the idea of converting the decommissioned plane.

He acquired the aircraft under his property investment company in mid-2020 and secured consent from Bristol City Council for his project in October that year. In 2022, the outside of the aircraft was given a vibrant new paint job and since then work has been carried out to restore the plane inside.

Plane lover and owner Jonny Palmer decided to restore everything inside the aircraft. (Photo: PYTCH) | PYTCH

The jet still has its lavish 80s interior with walnut panelling and leather seats. It is fitted out with two lounge spaces, a king-sized bed, two single beds, three toilets, a shower, full kitchen and a fully fitted cockpit. It also has a large decked area outside with a hot tub and a shower mounted underneath the fuselage.

The jet still has its lavish 80s interior with walnut panelling and leather seats. (Photo: PYTCH) | PYTCH

Mr Palmer is currently working on putting a renewable power system into the plane and has also hinted at another similar project in the future, but declined to give details of the plans just yet. A stay in PytchAir starts from £350 a night, and it can be hired on a night-by-night basis. With a cleaning fee of £50 on top, plus Airbnb’s service fee of around £85, a night in the jet will set you back around £485.