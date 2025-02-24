Sykes Holiday Cottages’ latest data has revealed that rural glamping pods were the most-booked holiday homes in 2024, with travellers also favouring short stays over longer getaways.

The Piglet Pod, a modern glamping pod nestled in Llanarth, Wales, was the number one property last year, with Briallen, a similarly-styled pod on an 850-acre farm in Dolgellau and The Rusty Boathouse, a unique lakeside retreat in Llanarth, rounding out the top three. All of the top five most-booked properties also feature hot tubs, wood burners, or fire pits, making them ideal for year-round getaways, with each now accepting bookings for 2025.

To book a staycation at one of these popular properties, you can visit www.sykescottages.co.uk, call 01244 617 683, or download the Sykes Holiday Cottages app. Listed below are the most popular properties.

Top five most-booked properties of 2024:

The Piglet Pod Briallen Rusty Boathouse High Riggs Shepherds Delight Middle Longlands

The Piglet Pod – Llanarth, Ceredigion

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £579

Tucked away in the charming hamlet of Llanarth, The Piglet Pod offers a cosy retreat for those seeking a peaceful getaway. With modern interiors, including a well-equipped kitchenette, a snug seating area, and welcoming double bed, the property is perfect for romantic evenings or lazy mornings with a cup of coffee.

Briallen – Bontddu, Gwynedd

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £398

Briallen is a stylish glamping pod nestled on an 850-acre farm near Dolgellau in Gwynedd. Offering a unique countryside escape for two, the pod has a private hot tub, fire pit, and open-plan living space, for those seeking an intimate getaway.

Rusty Boathouse – Llanarth, Ceredigion

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £750

Rusty Boathouse is a one-of-a-kind lakeside retreat nestled in the picturesque village of Llanarth. Offering a serene escape mere steps from the water’s edge, this delightful hideaway features a private deck with sweeping panoramic views and a wood-burning stove, making it an idyllic haven for couples or solo travellers.

High Rigg Shepherd’s Delight – Faugh, Cumbria

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £642

High Rigg Shepherd’s Delight is a charming shepherd’s hut nestled in the peaceful countryside of Heads Nook in Cumbria. Guests can explore the nearby Lake District National Park, enjoy scenic walks along Hadrian’s Wall, or visit the historic market town of Penrith, which has independent shops and cosy cafes.

Middle Longlands – Cartmel, Cumbria

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £783

Middle Longlands is a delightful glamping pod tucked away in the heart of the Lake District. With its stylish modern décor and thoughtfully designed open-plan living space, this retreat exudes warmth and charm, giving couples a comfortable hideaway to relax in after a day of exploring.