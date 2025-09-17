My visit to London was made even better staying at The Other House South Kensington hotel - which boasts luxury apartments.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I stayed in a room called the ‘Club Atrium’ with a luxurious king-sized bed, plush furniture and even a mini living room with a kitchen combined. The en-suite shower was divine and I had all I needed in this apartment to make it feel like a mini-home for the night.

The hotel itself is stunning, matching the Kensington-style houses with the pristine white bricks. It is a short walk away from Gloucester Road Tube station and is located in a quiet and peaceful street. As soon as you walk into the lobby you know you are staying somewhere well-worth it for the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interior of the hotel is lovely and the staff too are really welcoming, offering to help with bags and telling us straightaway of the hotel’s amenities - which include a swimming pool! The hotel has its very own wellness studio called ‘The Other Space’ which includes a vitality pool, spa and fitness spaces. You can even book a holistic treatment.

My visit to London was made even better staying at The Other House South Kensington hotel - which boasts luxury apartments. (Photo: The Other House South Kensington ) | The Other House South Kensington

I visited the hotel in the summer as it was great to explore the area of Kensington in the sunshine, but I do think the hotel is perfect for the autumn and winter months. It has a dark tone to its interiors and my room was dark blue and green hues. It makes the hotel feel very cosy, and alongside the spa and pool facilities you could really have a lovely autumn or winter escape here.

I really enjoyed myself trying the hotel’s different cocktails in its bar called Owl & Monkey, which again had deep red tones making it feel very wintry and warm in there. It had a really cool atmosphere and the drinks were delicious, including one called The Night Owl which had dark chocolate around the rim of the glass. It was really good.

Enjoying a cocktail at the Owl & Monkey bar. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

I also tucked into some nibbles while I sipped away on the cocktails. There are a variety of small plates you can order and I tried the likes of the burger sliders, halloumi sticks and arancini balls and they were so good. You get really good portions of the food too so I found myself surprisingly full afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel’s restaurant is called The Other Kitchen and I enjoyed a wonderful breakfast here on the morning of my stay. You have the option of choosing from the buffet or ordering from the menu. I did the latter and ordered a standard English breakfast which again was delicious.

The Other Kitchen restaurant. (Photo: The Other House South Kensington) | The Other House South Kensington

If you are looking for a luxurious stay in the heart of London with good food and cocktails then this hotel is the one for you. There is the added bonus of staying in a luxury-style apartment and you can even swim in a divine pool, use the spa and have a treatment. You also get to stay in one of the plush areas of London.

The hotel is located near Tube stations so it is easy to get around. I would recommend staying in the autumn and winter months to experience that cosy feel when it is cold outside. The Other House South Kensington combines the best elements of home and hotel and it was a delightful stay.

Rates at The Other House South Kensington start from £250 per night for a Club Flat. Aiming to become ‘your other house for a long as you’re in town’, stays at this Residents Club can range from one night to a year or more; residencies of any length include access to its exclusive private club. To book, visit www.otherhouse.com.