The UK’s quietest airports have been unveiled amid the busy summer period.

Using passenger data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, El Bella Villa and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Airport Report, which ranks the quietest airports based on their terminal passenger numbers. The UK airport ranked as the quietest was found to have 136,976 terminal passengers last year.

The data also ranks the busiest airports in the UK. The busiest airport in the UK is named as London Heathrow with 79,180,434 passengers.

El Bella Villa and Online Marketing Surgery used data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, looking at the Terminal and Transit Passenger spreadsheet in 2023. The firm’s also looked at the number of terminal passengers at each airport to find the number of passengers.

Listed below are the top 10 quietest and busiest airports in the UK for international holiday flights.

The UK’s quietest airports have been unveiled amid the busy summer period. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Top 10 quietest airports for international holiday flights

1. Humberside - 136,976

2. Southend - 146,072

3. Teesside International Airport - 226,557

4. Norwich - 357,852

5. Newquay - 408,870

6. Exeter - 433,067

7. Prestwick - 524,880

8. Isle Of Man - 638,619

9. Guernsey - 694,958

10. Southampton - 754,931

Top 10 busiest airports for international holiday flights

1. Heathrow - 79,180,434

2. Gatwick - 40,897,656

3. Manchester - 28,096,783

4. Stansted - 27,951,291

5. Luton - 16,403,784

6. Edinburgh - 14,396,794

7. Birmingham - 11,481,365

8. Bristol - 9,913,011

9. Glasgow - 7,358,828

10. Belfast International - 5,957,055