Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British woman on holiday in Greece, who has been missing for over a week, has been tragically found dead.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pauline Sandifer, 68, was last heard on 11 November after she went on holiday to Evosmo in Thessaloniki, Greece on 6 November. Her daughter Tina shared a post on Facebook looking for any help with finding her mother describing her as “about 5ft4, with short fully grey hair and glasses”, adding that she was “staying in a flat that she rents there”.

On Monday (18 November) Tina posted on Facebook that there had still been “no news” and she was getting on a flight to Greece “to try and get some answers for myself”. She wrote on Facebook: “Pauline Sandifer we miss and love you so much, please get in touch with anyone if you can. To her friends in Greece, please check on her, please share our posts, thank you to those of you that have already done so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is so unlike my mum, she certainly wouldn’t like all this publicity, she’s a private person, but she loves Greece and its people! She hasn’t visited for a little while due to poor health and treatment in the UK, had looked forward to this trip, intending to stay well into December. Last I knew she was getting her car fixed to go shopping, now that’s my mum, she loves a good shopping trip!”.

A British woman on holiday in Greece, who has been missing for over a week, has been tragically found dead. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

Tina posted an update on Facebook on Tuesday (19 November) that she “found out while sat in Milan airport, that my mum had passed away, no other details just that she’s gone”. Users posted their condolences on the post, with one person saying: “Omg I’m so sorry. that is just heartbreaking to hear, my heart goes out to you Tina.”

On 16 November Tina posted that the case “is with Avon and Somerset police and the Thessaloniki police”. A friend of Pauline’s wrote a tribute on Facebook saying that the 68-year-old will be “missed so much”.

She said: “Yesterday I shared a post about my friend Pauline Sandifer who I met on Skiathos many years ago. She had gone missing and her family hadn't heard from her for over a week.. Tina her daughter confirmed today Pauline has been found and she has sadly passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her daughter is currently travelling to Evosomos, Thessaloniki where Pauline rented a flat to establish the cause of death and to speak to the Greek Police and Authorities..I will miss our Messenger chats. Pauline was a very liked lady on Skiathos and Thessaloniki and had many many good friends.”

NationalWorld has contacted Avon and Somerset police and Thessaloniki police.