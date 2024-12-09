The latest travel trend - ‘flying naked’ - is currently going viral on social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest passenger trend has been revealed and it is so easy that anyone can give it a go. The new 'no bag' trend has seen frequent flyers lose the excess baggage and board with just themselves.

Some have dubbed it "flying naked" and others suggesting it feels "illegal". The trend includes taking no carry-on bags, no checked luggage. All it requires is for you to make sure you have got your passport, phone and wallet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trend, which is doing the rounds on TikTok, gives passengers a form of liberation from the usual restraints that come with being weighed down by baggaged. Travelling light offers those who try it a way to focus on themselves and little else.

The latest travel trend - ‘flying naked’ - is going viral on social media. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Seb Szabo, an Australian musician, said on TikTok: "Getting on a plane with no carry-on bags is the weirdest feeling. It's like you're just hopping onto the local bus, and a little while later you get off in a completely different city."

Others on the social media platform described checking in with "just vibes". Unlike rawdogging, which requires travellers to endure long-haul flights without any sort of gadgets or distractions (including food, drinks, and, for some reason, bathroom breaks), naked travellers can use their phones on flights.

However, despite the positives of the trend, there are some downsides. The travellers have to get by with what they have - or buy and borrow what they need. Shopping means accumulating future baggage for your return trip, so if you want to fly home as “naked” as you came, get only the essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Thrillist, travel writer Jonathan Yevin arguably pioneered the practice in 2006 after he travelled the world without any bags and wrote about the experience. Yevin wrote: “Begging for toothpaste, it turns out, is a great way to make new friends”.