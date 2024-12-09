Travel bags: Latest TikTok travel trend - 'flying naked' - goes viral with people raving about how easy and 'weird' it is
The latest passenger trend has been revealed and it is so easy that anyone can give it a go. The new 'no bag' trend has seen frequent flyers lose the excess baggage and board with just themselves.
Some have dubbed it "flying naked" and others suggesting it feels "illegal". The trend includes taking no carry-on bags, no checked luggage. All it requires is for you to make sure you have got your passport, phone and wallet.
The trend, which is doing the rounds on TikTok, gives passengers a form of liberation from the usual restraints that come with being weighed down by baggaged. Travelling light offers those who try it a way to focus on themselves and little else.
Seb Szabo, an Australian musician, said on TikTok: "Getting on a plane with no carry-on bags is the weirdest feeling. It's like you're just hopping onto the local bus, and a little while later you get off in a completely different city."
Others on the social media platform described checking in with "just vibes". Unlike rawdogging, which requires travellers to endure long-haul flights without any sort of gadgets or distractions (including food, drinks, and, for some reason, bathroom breaks), naked travellers can use their phones on flights.
However, despite the positives of the trend, there are some downsides. The travellers have to get by with what they have - or buy and borrow what they need. Shopping means accumulating future baggage for your return trip, so if you want to fly home as “naked” as you came, get only the essentials.