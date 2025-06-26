Families are marking tenth anniversary of the Tunisia terrorist attack that saw 30 Brits killed at a Tunisian resort.

Stuart Cullen, 52, was with his wife Christine when a gunman opened fire on tourists on a beach at the Tunisian resort of Sousse on June 26, 2015. The massacre claimed the lives of 30 British holidaymakers, including Mr Cullen, as Mrs Cullen and dozens more were left injured.

After his death, wife Christine and daughter Emma-Jayne Cullen paid tribute to their "third musketeer". They are holding a a family day festival - 'Here Comes The Sun: Stu's Festival' - on the grounds of the Blundeston Plough Inn on Saturday, June 28.

The family told Eastern Daily Press: "This year will mark 10 years since this life changing day. We are determined to mark the decade by spreading light and positivity once again." Funds will be raised for Nelson‘s Journey, which works closely with children and families in Norfolk who have experienced bereavement.

What happened in 2015?

On a late June day in 2015, a man dressed in black came strolling along the beach outside the five-star Imperial Marhaba hotel in Sousse. It was almost noon, the temperature approaching 30C.

The man’s name was Seifeddine Rezgui. He was 23 years old. The dozens of sunbathers paid him no attention.

At 11.45am, he pulled out a Kalashnikov assault rifle that was hidden in the parasol, and opened fire. Rezgui’s rampage is said to have lasted about 30 minutes. He laughed as he went, indiscriminately shooting as he made his way through the crowds, up the beach to the hotel’s pool area, through the building and back again.

By the time he was killed by Tunisian security forces he had murdered 38 people, and left another 39 wounded. Of those killed, 30 were British. All had booked their holidays through Tui, the owner of Thomson Holidays and First Choice.